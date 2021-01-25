Sen. Blunt’s speech a testament of loyalty

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri was once a history teacher. On Wednesday, at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Blunt demonstrated his deep and commendable understanding of history, and what it can tell us about the future of our nation.

“We are more than we have been,” Blunt told hundreds of people in the socially-distanced live audience and the millions more watching on television. “And we are less than we hope to be.” He called for unity and common purpose.

He said those words as he stood before a Capitol severely damaged just two weeks earlier by anti-American insurrectionists.