Menu Search Log in

Small businesses need stimulus boost from Congress

Congressional Republicans have relied on steadily trending job growth and a robust stock market to be the answer. And while they point in the right direction, they do not answer the immediate need of the 20 million Americans who depend on federal unemployment benefits. Hence, the plea that Congress pass another round of economic aid.

By

Opinion

December 9, 2020 - 9:32 AM

The number of small businesses nationwide has decreased by 29% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illnesses and deaths, government-imposed restrictions, and a necessary change in lifestyle because of the pandemic have affected how Americans live and do business. 

Locally, our restaurants and retailers, hair salons and gyms, are hanging on. 

Related
December 4, 2020
August 6, 2020
May 8, 2020
April 6, 2020
Trending