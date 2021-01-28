Some Republicans have a higher calling than serving Trump

A majority of Republican Senators gave notice Tuesday their allegiance is to their party leader, not their country.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Republicans forced a vote calling for cancellation of the impending impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Trump faces charges of spreading the lie the 2020 election was rigged; pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to “find some votes” in order to overturn the election outcome, and inciting a riotous crowd on Jan. 6 that overtook the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in session, resulting in five deaths, including a Capitol police officer.

All but five of the Senate’s 50 Republicans voted for calling off the trial set to begin Feb. 9. None are debating the president’s guilt, but rather are maintaining, wrongly, that they can’t punish a president once he’s out of office.