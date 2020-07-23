State’s education board tells its 309 districts they’re on their own

The irony is not lost that Wednesday’s meeting to decide whether Kansas schools should delay opening until after Labor Day was conducted remotely via Zoom.

Sequestered in their homes, members of the Kansas Board of Education voted to allow schools to resume mid-August, despite the evidence that state cases of COVID-19 continue in an upward trajectory. From Monday to Wednesday, cases increased by 770, now topping 24,000.

Wednesday’s vote was 5-5. On such a critical issue, leadership should have demanded a unanimous decision.