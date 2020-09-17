States face drastic cuts if Congress doesn’t act

Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas was blunt: “Drastic” state budget reductions are on the table if Congress and the White House fail to agree on financial help for state and local governments.

“Unless we get some help from the federal government … we will see some pretty serious cuts,” the Democrat told reporters Monday.

Her warning applies to Kansas, but officials in other places will recognize it. The plain truth is Kansas and Missouri will face a bleak fall and winter unless Congress passes a COVID relief bill that addresses state needs.