Stimulus needed now

A Joe Biden presidency augurs well for eventually controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, but Americans can’t afford to wait until Biden takes office on Jan. 20 for federal help. More than two months have passed since Congress recklessly let lapse the individual stimulus payments and business loan programs that were helping stabilize the economy as Americans await a vaccine.

Since summer, the major impediment to new stimulus has been Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his GOP conference. GOP control of the Senate hangs by a thread and will be determined in twin runoff elections in Georgia early next year.

A day after the election, McConnell said he wants new stimulus passed before year’s end, potentially including aid for cash-strapped state and local governments, which he previously opposed.