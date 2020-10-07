Menu Search Log in

Teen’s plight spurred seismic change

Our investigation, done in conjunction with The Marshall Project, not only led to sweeping legal change, it revealed the state was housing minors awaiting trial in adult prisons — including one 16-year-old girl who was shackled when allowed outside her cell to shower three times a week.

Opinion

October 7, 2020 - 8:59 AM

Rarely are lawmakers across the political spectrum so unified. And rarely do they act so rapidly.

As we commemorate National Newspaper Week, I’ve been considering the question why America Needs Journalists. My thoughts seem to always return to a 16-year-old Tennessee girl.

And injustice.

