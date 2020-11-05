Menu Search Log in

The U.S. must stand with France

France has often backed the United States in times of peril. Now, it's our turn.

November 5, 2020 - 8:57 AM

The killing of two women and a man at a Catholic Church in France last week — as they prayed — was an event worthy of far more outrage, sympathy and reflection than the world gave it.

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, called it not the act of a madman but an act of terror in an ideological war. The war being waged is by radical Islam, he said, and it is a war on the West and on liberty.

The irony about defending liberty is that said defense requires not only force, but a certain loss of liberty.

