This election, let’s take the high road

There’s probably not a woman alive who is not — openly or secretly — nervous for Kamala Harris, the third woman to be nominated for the vice-presidency, and the first woman of color.

The stakes for her to help take Democrat Joe Biden to the White House are incredible: Get Black people to the polls. Convince suburban housewives Democrats are not socialists. Prove that America is still the land of opportunity. And show men that a woman is equal to the job.

The latter challenge will be the most formidable.