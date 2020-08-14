Menu Search Log in

This election, let’s take the high road

The stakes for Kamala Harris are incredible: Get Black people to the polls. Convince suburban housewives Democrats are not socialists. Prove America is still the land of opportunity. And show men that a woman is equal to the job. 

August 14, 2020 - 12:47 PM

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, left, invites his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to the stage to deliver remarks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

There’s probably not a woman alive who is not — openly or secretly — nervous for Kamala Harris, the third woman to be nominated for the vice-presidency, and the first woman of color.

The stakes for her to help take Democrat Joe Biden to the White House are incredible: Get Black people to the polls. Convince suburban housewives Democrats are not socialists. Prove that America is still the land of opportunity. And show men that a woman is equal to the job. 

The latter challenge will be the most formidable. 

