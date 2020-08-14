This election, let’s take the high road

There’s probably not a woman alive who is not — openly or secretly — nervous for Kamala Harris, the third woman to be nominated for the vice-presidency, and the first woman of color.
The stakes for her to help take Democrat Joe Biden to the White House are incredible: Get Black people to the polls. Convince suburban housewives Democrats are not socialists. Prove that America is still the land of opportunity. And show men that a woman is equal to the job.
The latter challenge will be the most formidable.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives