Thrive’s decision to cancel annual event the right call

We all have a role to play in curbing the spread of the virus. This is a public health crisis that demands sacrifices, big and little. 

November 19, 2020 - 8:58 AM

In 2019, A Bolder Humboldt won the Excellence in Economic Development award for its vision to make Humboldt a more vibrant community. Representing the group are, from left, Beth Barlow, Jessa and Josh Works, and Paul and Alana Cloutier. Register file photo

A popular meme reads “A Zoom Thanksgiving is better than an ICU Christmas.”

The reference is to the COVID-19 pandemic  that continues to hold much of the world in its grip and how it’s critical we postpone immediate pleasures to guard further spread.

Thrive Allen County took the lead Tuesday when it canceled its already scaled-back annual awards ceremony scheduled for tonight.

