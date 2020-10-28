Topeka Cap-Journal: Joe Biden gets our vote

Joe Biden should be the next president of the United States.
He should be the next president of the United States because he is caring, trustworthy and experienced. He should be the next president of the United States because he has committed to following the science and leading our country out of this pandemic.
Yes, you might have heard that he’s also a Democrat. He deserves your support anyway.
