Trump’s diagnosis: We’ve yet to round corner on pandemic

First off, I’m sending wishes to President Trump and the first lady that they recover quickly from their diagnosis of COVID-19 and that their symptoms are mild.

As leader of the world’s biggest economy, the president has, understandably, wanted to downplay the virus these past 10 months. Fortunately, markets stumbled only slightly at Friday’s news, but his diagnosis reminds us that we have not turned the corner on this coronavirus.

Sectors such as travel, hospitality, entertainment and retail, especially, are not out of the woods, which is why it has been important to take the virus seriously from the get-go. Life can not get back to normal until the public feels confident that venturing out into the world will not put them at risk. We are not there.