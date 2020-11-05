Trust in election process crucial to our democracy

Last we knew, every vote counts.
But according to President Donald Trump, only certain ones should. On Wednesday the Trump campaign launched legal efforts to halt the voting of mail-in ballots cast days earlier.
That’s a problem. And it violates the 14th Amendment protecting a citizen’s right to vote.
