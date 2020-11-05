Menu Search Log in

Trust in election process crucial to our democracy

Count every vote.

By

Opinion

November 5, 2020 - 8:22 AM

Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden, left, speaks to a crowd of supporters during a drive-in rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 in Tampa. President Donald Trump, right, speaks at a re-election rally outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Photo by Luis Santana and Ivy Ceballo/Times

Last we knew, every vote counts.

But according to President Donald Trump, only certain ones should. On Wednesday the Trump campaign launched legal efforts to halt the voting of mail-in ballots cast days earlier.

That’s a problem. And it violates the 14th Amendment protecting a citizen’s right to vote.

Related
November 5, 2020
November 5, 2020
November 5, 2020
November 4, 2020
Trending