Turning the page for Kamala Harris

“So what?” are the two words that might still haunt former Vice President Mike Pence today.

But it was almost four years ago, when a mock gallows had been constructed on the U.S. Capitol grounds as the unruly crowd chanted “Hang Mike Pence. Hang Mike Pence.

Inside, the country’s second in command remained resolute in upholding the Constitution by overseeing the certification of the 2020 electoral results.

When then-President Donald Trump was alerted that Pence could be in danger if the crowd stormed the House Chambers, he replied, “So what?”

It was Jan. 6, 2021. A day of infamy.

We are not going back.

ON Wednesday evening, Trump said he will “protect” American women, “whether the women like it or not.”

In other words, I will have you under my thumb.

It’s because of Trump’s three appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court that 50 years of a woman’s reproduction rights were overturned in 2022.

We are not going back.

TRUMP, who at age 78 would be the oldest person to assume the presidency and whose criminal record would bar him from most jobs, makes no bones about idolizing dictators and authoritarians. On a recent podcast with Joe Rogan, Trump said China’s Xi Jinping is “brilliant” because “he controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist.”

In 2018, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one for more than two hours. There are no recordings or written records of the meeting.

We are not going back.

TRUMP relishes pitting us against our friends, neighbors and family members, making us feel like strangers. That’s how he sowed doubt about former President Barack Obama’s citizenship. That’s how he incited the crowd to attack the Capitol. That’s how he’s made us question our local election officials.

We are not going back.