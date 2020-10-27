Menu Search Log in

U.S. raises the white flag on COVID-19

In a pandemic, an all-hands-on-deck approach is necessary to help prevent its spread. Instead, Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, says the government will concentrate on treatment and vaccines.

By

Opinion

October 27, 2020 - 8:25 AM

Medical technicians take a sample to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive through testing site in Medford, Massachusetts. Photo by REUTERS/Brian Snyder

On Sunday, the Trump administration raised the white flag of surrender in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re not going to control the pandemic,” Mark Meadows, chief of staff to President Donald Trump, admitted on national TV.

Instead, the administration prefers to dwell in Neverland.

