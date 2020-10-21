Menu Search Log in

Until the last vote is counted …

We would all do well to remember that Election Day won’t be over just because one “team” is leading at midnight on Nov. 3. The 2020 election will be over when all the votes are counted, whenever that might be.

October 21, 2020

Despite trailing 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers won their first title in 52 years in a stunning comeback. It ain't over til it's over. Photo by Tribune New Service

Golden State Warriors take 2016 NBA championship, 3-1. Cleveland Indians win 2016 World Series, 3-1. New York Yankees claim 2004 American League pennant, 3-0.

You don’t remember those headlines? Of course not. Nobody ran those stories because, while those three series records all existed at one point, they were not the final results. To the dismay of fans in the Bay Area, northern Ohio and the Bronx, there were more games to be played — and the opposing teams ended up the comeback victors.

While we don’t have a final whistle, buzzer or out in our elections, we still need to hold tight until every vote is tabulated. Historically, because the major share of all that counting has happened on Election Day, American’s have almost always known the winner of their presidential contests at some point — often very late — the night of that momentous day.

