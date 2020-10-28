Wichita leaders caught in cover-up scheme should resign — ASAP

In the midst of another nasty election season, it’s refreshing to see some Wichita-area leaders and organizations taking principled stands and holding colleagues accountable for smarmy politics.

A leaked audio recording released by The Eagle on Friday showed three local officeholders — Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, State Rep. Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin — hatching a scheme to cover their involvement in a false-ad smear campaign against a mayoral candidate.

By noon Saturday, the Sedgwick County Republican Party had called out the trio’s “malicious and dishonest actions” on Facebook and said anyone involved in the campaign should step down.