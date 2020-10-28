Menu Search Log in

Wichita leaders caught in cover-up scheme should resign — ASAP

if the blatant conspiracy on the latest recording isn’t enough, let’s not forget that O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin used a nonprofit charity to collect money for their sleazy attack ads.

By

Opinion

October 28, 2020 - 8:24 AM

In the midst of another nasty election season, it’s refreshing to see some Wichita-area leaders and organizations taking principled stands and holding colleagues accountable for smarmy politics.

A leaked audio recording released by The Eagle on Friday showed three local officeholders — Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, State Rep. Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin — hatching a scheme to cover their involvement in a false-ad smear campaign against a mayoral candidate.

By noon Saturday, the Sedgwick County Republican Party had called out the trio’s “malicious and dishonest actions” on Facebook and said anyone involved in the campaign should step down.

