It was only a matter of time.

And sure enough, just days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted that state’s COVID-19 mask mandate — allowing businesses to open and crowds to gather at pre-pandemic levels — some county leaders here in Wichita are itching to follow suit.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said he’s under pressure from constituents — 20 whole e-mails, wow — to lift mandates and reopen everything.