Wishful thinking is not Republicans’ best course of action

With no one to push back, the Republican Party is now, officially, the Party of Trump, and those who dare say otherwise will suffer the same fate as Cheney.

May 13, 2021 - 8:37 AM

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., talks to reporters after House Republicans voted to remove her as conference chair on May 12, 2021, in Washington, DC. GOP members removed Cheney from her leadership position after she became a target for former President Donald Trump and his followers in the House as she has continually expressed the need for the Republican Party to separate themselves from Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

Wednesday’s ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from a leadership position was the last chip of resistance to fall in the rebranding of the Republican Party. 

Hesitant to go on record — this is history-making, after all — Republicans held a voice vote calling for Cheney’s removal as chair of the House Republican Conference because of her refusal to endorse what has become known as the “big lie,” former President Donald Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was rigged against him. 

Cheney also remains unrepentant in blaming Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol, something House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell have since walked back.

