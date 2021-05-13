Wishful thinking is not Republicans’ best course of action

Wednesday’s ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from a leadership position was the last chip of resistance to fall in the rebranding of the Republican Party.

Hesitant to go on record — this is history-making, after all — Republicans held a voice vote calling for Cheney’s removal as chair of the House Republican Conference because of her refusal to endorse what has become known as the “big lie,” former President Donald Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Cheney also remains unrepentant in blaming Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol, something House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell have since walked back.