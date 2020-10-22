With guns here to stay, efforts to make them safer deserve a chance

Kansas legislators are in a unique position to help make gun ownership a safer practice.
In 2018, legislators took the positive step of passing a bill prohibiting those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence from possessing firearms.
In 2021, they can eliminate a glaring loophole — as well as adhere to federal law — by adding the provision that abusers must relinquish all firearms already in their possession.
