Zoning codes should allow native plants and pollinator gardens

A few years after relocating here from Pennsylvania, a friend of mine dove into home ownership. Being extremely knowledgeable and passionate about birding and gardening, she decided to convert part of her front yard into a native plant pollinator garden. She’s had no problem with the plants, but the city codes are giving her fits.

There are numerous advantages to cultivating pollinator gardens instead of non-native grass and other decorative plants. Plants like Black-Eyed Susans, Western Yarrow, Wild Bergamot (beebalm), Milkweed, and Kansas’ state flower – the sunflower – have deeper root networks, which help prevent soil erosion and reduce water runoff. They do not need to be mowed, saving energy and pollution. They are natural parts of Kansas’ ecosystem and do not spread invasively. Natives grow well without artificial fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides. Many grow beautiful flowers. They also adapt better to our climate, requiring less watering.