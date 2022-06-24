Arming teachers won’t make us safer

So far this year, 27 people were killed and 56 injured in school shootings. Of those killed 24 were students or other children and three were adults, according to Education Week.

At this writing, a bipartisan bill to reduce gun violence is on its way in Washington. The bill includes funds for school shooting prevention and safety training for students and educators.

As part of the Kansas education budget, school safety will be upgraded this year by $5 million to fortify school facilities and security systems plus hire school resource officers. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that early requests to the Kansas State Department of Education for funding from 139 districts add up to around $10 million.