 | Tue, Oct 26, 2021
Brady’s eventful day, on and off the field

Brady ball nets fan big reward

October 26, 2021 - 10:30 AM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates his touchdown (and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Bradyís (12) 600th touchdown pass) by giving the ball to fan Byron Kennedy (who eventually gave it back) during the first quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Photo by TNS

Tom Brady had one memento he wanted back from a fan in the stands and one he wanted to give his biggest little fan after his latest historic performance.

Both of the Brady admirers left Raymond James Stadium happy and sporting swag on the day Brady led Tampa Bay’s 38-3 thrashing of the Chicago Bears and became the first player in NFL history to throw for 600 touchdowns.

Mike Evans grabbed touchdown No. 600 with six seconds remaining in the first quarter and promptly dropped the ball to flex. He quickly chased down the ball, but not to hand it back to Brady. Instead, he gave it to a fan in the end zone seats, then briefly celebrated with his quarterback before both jogged back to the Bucs’ sideline.

