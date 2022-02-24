NCAA calls for review of NIL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA Division I’s highest-ranking governing body called for a review Friday of how name, image and likeness compensation policies are impacting recruiting, transfers, academics and athlete’s mental health.

The Division I Board of Directors asked the Division I Council to produce a preliminary report by April and to make formal recommendations by June.

“We are concerned that some activity in the name, image and likeness space may not only be violating NCAA recruiting rules, particularly those prohibiting booster involvement, but also may be impacting the student-athlete experience negatively in some ways,” Georgia President and chairman of the D-I board Jere Morehead said in a statement. “We want to preserve the positive aspects of the new policy while reviewing whether anything can be done to mitigate the negative ones.”