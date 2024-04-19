 | Fri, Apr 19, 2024
A chilly day for ball

Iola and Humboldt's junior varsity baseball and softball teams faced off on a gray, cool, breezy afternoon at the USD 258 Sports Complex.

April 19, 2024 - 3:36 PM

Humboldt High's Leah Carman rounds third base against Iola in a junior varsity game Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Iola and Humboldt’s junior varsity baseball and softball teams braved the elements  as they squared off against each Thursday, well after a cold front roared through the area, sending temps plummeting and the wind gauges abuzzing.

The Humboldt softball team cruised to a 19-0 victory in a seven-inning contest.

The Cub and Mustang baseball teams racked up plenty of offense in their five-inning doubleheaders. The teams battled to an 8-8 draw in the first game before Humboldt rallied to win the nightcap, 14-13.

Iola High’s Trevor takes a lead in a junior varsity game against Humboldt Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Humboldt High catcher Brody Gunderman blocks a pitch Thursday in a junior varsity game against Iola. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High’s Stephanie Fees bats in a junior varsity game against Humboldt Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
