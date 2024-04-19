A chilly day for ball

HUMBOLDT — Iola and Humboldt’s junior varsity baseball and softball teams braved the elements as they squared off against each Thursday, well after a cold front roared through the area, sending temps plummeting and the wind gauges abuzzing.

The Humboldt softball team cruised to a 19-0 victory in a seven-inning contest.

The Cub and Mustang baseball teams racked up plenty of offense in their five-inning doubleheaders. The teams battled to an 8-8 draw in the first game before Humboldt rallied to win the nightcap, 14-13.