HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s junior varsity softball team got the early jump on Iola Thursday in both games of their doubleheader, winning 5-2 and 13-5.

The Lady Cubs bolted to a 3-0 lead after one inning of the opener and overcame a trio of errors that led to a pair of Mustang runs in the fourth.

Iola went without a hit in support of pitcher Elza Clift, who gave up five hits and one earned run over four innings. She struck out five.