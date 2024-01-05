 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
A clash of styles highlights CFP title game

The Michigan Wolverines and their highly touted defense will try to slow down Washington's all-everything quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Monday in the College Football Playoff national championship.

January 5, 2024 - 2:16 PM

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against Texas during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images/TNS

The College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington is a contrast in styles and a matchup of strength versus strength when Michael Penix Jr. faces the Wolverines’ defense.

“You get a schematic, professional-style matchup and to me you get the Baltimore Ravens versus the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Fox analyst Brock Huard, who has called games for both teams this season. “The Huskies in purple masquerade as the Chiefs and the guys in blue masquerade as the Baltimore Ravens.”

Michigan (14-0) is a 4½-point favorite over Washington (14-0), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

