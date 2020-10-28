Menu Search Log in

A fitting finale: Dodgers take the crown

The Los Angeles Dodgers, baseball's winningest team in a truncated 2020 season, took home the World Series trophy after beating Tampa Bay in Game 6 Tuesday. The Dodgers won despite losing the services of star third-baseman Justin Turner after it was announced mid-game that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

By

Sports

October 28, 2020 - 9:42 AM

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate a 3-1 series-clinching win against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday. Photo by Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times / TNS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — No large dogpile, no champagne and a mask on nearly every face — the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their first World Series title since 1988 in a manner no one could have imagined prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

They started the party without Justin Turner, too, after their red-headed star received word of a positive COVID-19 test in the middle of their clinching victory.

Turner was removed from Los Angeles’ 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 on Tuesday night after registering Major League Baseball’s first positive test in 59 days. He wasn’t on the field initially as the Dodgers enjoyed the spoils of a title earned during a most unusual season.

Related
October 22, 2020
October 21, 2020
October 20, 2020
October 14, 2020
Trending