A new standard for greed

DALLAS — I was surprised at the voicemail that clocked in at over two minutes, the angry gentleman going off on Phil Mickelson, how he had cheered for him for 30 years and never would again, his dismay at the outright greed displayed by the man, already wealthy despite gambling losses and willing to toss his legacy to the side to play against lesser competition for millions of Saudi-backed dollars.

Willis Cowlishaw turns 96 next week, and he usually doesn’t get so worked up these days.

Yes, a lot of folks are angry about greed in sports, and it’s not solely related to the has-beens and never-weres along with a few still promising Tour players chasing those LIV dollars that Greg Norman is so proud of. It’s all over the sports landscape these days. If they can remake the 1986 release of “Top Gun,” then surely it’s time to do likewise with 1987’s “Wall Street” because the whole “Greed is good, greed is right” speech feels in touch with these times.