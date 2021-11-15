 | Mon, Nov 15, 2021
A rough week for Allen hoops teams

The road was unkind to Allen Community College's basketball teams last week. The men's and women's squad went a combined 0-5.

November 15, 2021 - 9:29 AM

Allen’s women’s and men’s basketball teams played on the road last week. The women went 0-3, losing for the first time this season. The men went 0-2. 

The women lost 72-59 last Monday at Seminole State College. Last weekend the women played a pair of games at Grayson Community College in Dennison, Texas. Friday, the Lady Red Devils lost 64-54 against Bossier Parish Community College. The following night, the women lost 81-43 against Trinity Valley Community College.

The women are 2-3. On Tuesday the Lady Red Devils travel to Warner, Okla., to play Connors State College.

