A Super Bowl QB matchup for the ages

In the Kansas City Chiefs-Arizona Cardinals game that 2018 afternoon, the coach’s quarterback was handpicked for greatness — the 10th selection in the National Football League Draft — with a right hand blessed with a special touch for touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the coach’s quarterback was Josh Rosen.

Steve Wilks was the Arizona head coach that day, and he watched from the sideline as the 10th pick from the previous year carved up his Cardinals.