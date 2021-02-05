Menu Search Log in

A Super Bowl QB matchup for the ages

The Super Bowl annually provides us with classic quarterback matchups, but Sunday’s stands out. Even if the game had just one of these two guys, the guy would make the game historic.

By

Sports

February 5, 2021 - 1:45 PM

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chief defeat the Patriots 23-16 at Gillette Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

In the Kansas City Chiefs-Arizona Cardinals game that 2018 afternoon, the coach’s quarterback was handpicked for greatness — the 10th selection in the National Football League Draft — with a right hand blessed with a special touch for touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the coach’s quarterback was Josh Rosen.

Steve Wilks was the Arizona head coach that day, and he watched from the sideline as the 10th pick from the previous year carved up his Cardinals.

