BURLINGTON — Iola Middle School’s seventh-graders treated fans to one of the most jaw-dropping finishes they’ll see at any level Thursday.

The Mustangs, trailing host Burlington 20-16 late in the fourth quarter, took the lead when quarterback Austin Crooks found Kale Pratt down the right side on a long pass.

Pratt muscled his way through a pair of defensive backs, then outraced the rest of the pursuing Bobcat defense for a stunning 54-yard touchdown with 5 seconds left.