 | Tue, Nov 30, 2021
ACC hoops games called off

Allen's men's and women's basketball teams will have to wait a little longer to get back on the court after the Thanksgiving break.

Today's games have been canceled due to COVID protocols.

Sports

November 30, 2021 - 9:24 AM

Allen head coach Andy Shaw talks with an official Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Allen men’s and women’s basketball teams were scheduled to travel to Trenton, Mo., today to play against North Central Missouri College. Both men’s and women’s games have been canceled due to COVID.

Allen’s men’s team is on a three-game winning streak and sits at 6-3. The Red Devils will play on Friday when they travel to Beatrice, Neb. to play Southeast Community College.

The women’s team is on a six-game losing streak after starting 2-0 and now sits at 2-6. The Lady Red Devils play their next game on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., against Calvary University’s junior varsity team.

