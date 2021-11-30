ACC hoops games called off

Allen men’s and women’s basketball teams were scheduled to travel to Trenton, Mo., today to play against North Central Missouri College. Both men’s and women’s games have been canceled due to COVID.

Allen’s men’s team is on a three-game winning streak and sits at 6-3. The Red Devils will play on Friday when they travel to Beatrice, Neb. to play Southeast Community College.

The women’s team is on a six-game losing streak after starting 2-0 and now sits at 2-6. The Lady Red Devils play their next game on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo., against Calvary University’s junior varsity team.