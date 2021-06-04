 | Fri, Jun 04, 2021
Menu Search Log in

ACC loses pool play opener

Allen Community College's women's soccer team fell, 2-1, in its first game of the NJCAA-Division II National Tournament. The Red Devils must win today, and hope for other help, in order to advance to the national semifinals next week. This is ACC's first ever appearance on the national stage.

By

Sports

June 4, 2021 - 2:55 PM

Allen Community College’s Dot Usher (12), shown in a game against Pratt earlier this season, scored the Red Devils’ only goal Friday in a 2-1 loss to Holmes (Miss.) Community College in their NJCAA-Division II National Tournament pool play opener. The Red Devils must defeat St. Louis today as part of their quest to advance to the national semifinals. Photo by Richard Luken

EVANS, Ga. — Allen Community College’s women will have some work to do if they hope to cash in on their first-ever trip to the national soccer tournament.

The Red Devils saw their unbeaten season come to an end Friday with a 2-1 loss to Holmes (Miss.) Community College in the opening round of the NCAA-Division II National Tournament.

While they’re not out of contention for the medal round, the Red Devils now must defeat St. Louis Community College in their pool play match this morning at 10:30, then hope St. Louis can topple Holmes when those teams play Sunday afternoon.

Related
June 2, 2021
May 28, 2021
April 26, 2012
May 19, 2010
Most Popular