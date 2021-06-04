ACC loses pool play opener

EVANS, Ga. — Allen Community College’s women will have some work to do if they hope to cash in on their first-ever trip to the national soccer tournament.

The Red Devils saw their unbeaten season come to an end Friday with a 2-1 loss to Holmes (Miss.) Community College in the opening round of the NCAA-Division II National Tournament.

While they’re not out of contention for the medal round, the Red Devils now must defeat St. Louis Community College in their pool play match this morning at 10:30, then hope St. Louis can topple Holmes when those teams play Sunday afternoon.