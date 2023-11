Allen Community College entered halftime with a four-point lead against Friends University’s junior varsity team Saturday.

The Red Devils were anything but friendly after the break, erupting for 61 points to cruise to a 97-68 victory.

The win puts Allen at 2-0 on the young season, with a busy week in the offing. Allen travels to Hutchinson Tuesday before returning to Iola for home games on Friday, Saturday and Monday.