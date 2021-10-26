ACC on a roll

ACC women’s soccer hosted Southeast in its final regular-season game. Allen dominated and won 4-0.

Mirla Chavarria, Danielle Jeffcoat, Maci Beachler, and Chelsea Thurman scored goals for Allen. Beachler, Mia Evans, and Shelbie Purdom had assists. Allen allowed only two shots on goal and neither shot went in. Allen was 4-4 on shots on goal.

Allen’s Danielle Jeffcoat and Mirla Chavarria celebrate a goal. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

“The girls stayed plugged in and kept focused,” said Allen Community College head coach Jeremy McGinnis. “We have a focused, winning attitude which is crucial this time of year.”