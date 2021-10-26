 | Tue, Oct 26, 2021
ACC on a roll

Call Allen women's soccer butter because they are on a roll

October 26, 2021 - 9:29 AM

Allen's Mirla Chavarria and Chelsea Thurman run. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

ACC women’s soccer hosted Southeast in its final regular-season game. Allen dominated and won 4-0.

Mirla Chavarria, Danielle Jeffcoat, Maci Beachler, and Chelsea Thurman scored goals for Allen. Beachler, Mia Evans, and Shelbie Purdom had assists. Allen allowed only two shots on goal and neither shot went in. Allen was 4-4 on shots on goal.

Allen’s Danielle Jeffcoat and Mirla Chavarria celebrate a goal.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

“The girls stayed plugged in and kept focused,” said Allen Community College head coach Jeremy McGinnis. “We have a focused, winning attitude which is crucial this time of year.”

