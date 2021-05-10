 | Mon, May 10, 2021
ACC soccer teams blast their way into he postseason

The unbeaten Allen women's soccer team, and the Red Devil men both thumped Southeast by identical 5-0 scores Saturday to wrap up the regular season. The Red Devil squads await to find out who they will host to open the postseason next weekend.

By

Sports

May 10, 2021 - 10:05 AM

Allen Community College's Jordan Mase controls possession against Southeast Saturday. Mase ended the regular season with a heat trick in the Red Devils' 5-0 victory. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

It stands to reason that Allen Community College’s soccer teams would rely on a pair of familiar faces to headline their Sophomore Day festivities Saturday.

The Red Devil women completed their first ever undefeated regular season with a 5-0 romp over visiting Southeast Community College.

The Allen Community College women’s soccer team poses for a photo after defeating Highland 5-0 to complete an unbeaten regular season. Allen has outscored its opponents by a combined 41-1 this season.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

And who else was there to lead them than Dot Usher, who has rewritten the Red Devil record books this season. Her hat trick against Southeast marked the fifth time this season the Allen sophomore has scored three goals in a game.

