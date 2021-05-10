ACC soccer teams blast their way into he postseason

It stands to reason that Allen Community College’s soccer teams would rely on a pair of familiar faces to headline their Sophomore Day festivities Saturday.

The Red Devil women completed their first ever undefeated regular season with a 5-0 romp over visiting Southeast Community College.

The Allen Community College women’s soccer team poses for a photo after defeating Highland 5-0 to complete an unbeaten regular season. Allen has outscored its opponents by a combined 41-1 this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

And who else was there to lead them than Dot Usher, who has rewritten the Red Devil record books this season. Her hat trick against Southeast marked the fifth time this season the Allen sophomore has scored three goals in a game.