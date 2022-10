The Allen Community College volleyball team were successful in their second home match in as many days on Thursday, taking down Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 3-2.

The Lady Red Devils dropped their first set, 25-22 but won the second set in a tight one, 26-24. Allen secured the third set in a 25-19 victory before falling in the fourth set, 28-26.

In the fifth-set decider, the Lady Red Devils defeated Northeastern Oklahoma by 5 points, 15-10.