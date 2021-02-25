ACC volleyball sweeps No. 14 Fort Scott

It was home sweet home for Allen Community College’s volleyball team Monday night, as the Red Devils converted several key plays to sweep 14th ranked Fort Scott Community College.
Head coach Whitney Shaw said the Red Devils set the tone early, with a key block against Fort Scott’s best hitter.
The boost propelled ACC to a 29-27 overtime thriller in set one.
