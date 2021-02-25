Menu Search Log in

ACC volleyball sweeps No. 14 Fort Scott

Allen Community College found the home environs friendly Monday, in sweeping past No. 14 ranked Fort Scott Community College. The Red Devils won a pair of tight sets to open the match, before completing the sweep with a 25-14 romp in the third.

February 25, 2021 - 9:24 AM

It was home sweet home for Allen Community College’s volleyball team Monday night, as the Red Devils converted several key plays to sweep 14th ranked Fort Scott Community College.

Head coach Whitney Shaw said the Red Devils set the tone early, with a key block against Fort Scott’s best hitter.

The boost propelled ACC to a 29-27 overtime thriller in set one.

