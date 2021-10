COLUMBUS, Neb. — Allen’s men’s soccer team started its pursuit of a national title at Central Community College on Thursday in the first round of the playoffs. The Red Devils were victorious 5-4 on penalty kicks.

The regulation period ended 1-1 after a Boikego Mbaakanyi goal. Each of the first four players made their penalty kicks in overtime.

Martin Rodríguez scored the game-winner after a great save by goalkeeper Samuel Montañez. Mathew Akidaug had an assist.