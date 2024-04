Allen Community College’s Sarang West will have a busy couple of weeks in store.

The Red Devil sophomore was one of 40 invitees nationwide to take part in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Knoxville, Tenn., the weekend of April 25-27.

The tournament is the first of its kind for the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame weekend.

The invitation coincided with West and two other Allen standouts being named to the All-KJCAA Division II postseason team.