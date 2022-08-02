 | Tue, Aug 02, 2022
Aces highlight country club play

A pair of holes-in-one and a Club Championship tournament filled the July calendar at the Allen County Country Club in July.

Sports

August 2, 2022 - 3:03 PM

July was a big month at the Allen County Country Club. On July 22, Dan Berg drilled a hole-in-one on the 135-yard ninth hole. Witnesses were Pat Tynon, Larry Nelson and Darrell Dix. Berg used a pitching wedge for his ace.

Nancy Lassman, who turned 83 on July 26, celebrated her birthday a day later with a hole-in-one on the 144-yard second hole. She used a driver. Witnesses were Lela Hurlock, Paula Sutherland and Janet Sager.

The Country Club capped July with its annual Club Championship on Sunday. Tim Stinnett had the top score, shooting 4-under par over 27 holes.

