Henry hits hole-in-one

Sports

September 9, 2020 - 10:31 AM

Rick Henry came up aces Monday at the Allen County Country Club.

Henry drilled a hole-in-one on Hole 9, a 173-yard shot.

Henry used a 7-iron for his feat.

