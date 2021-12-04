After keeping it close early, Mustangs fall to Anderson County

GARNETT — Iola High School’s girls basketball season didn’t begin the way the Mustangs wanted it to. IHS lost to Anderson County 45-27.

“We don’t have a lot of varsity experience,” said IHS head coach Kelsey Johnson. “We don’t understand the quick turnaround needed after a mistake. You have to just keep playing, you can’t stay in your head. That was frustrating to watch because it doesn’t happen in practice. They are harder on themselves in the game.”

The Mustangs started slow but were able to hold serve with Anderson County. The two teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter. Anderson County pulled away after a sloppy second quarter. The Bulldogs took advantage of a mismatch in height and good shooting to extend their lead as the first half wound down.