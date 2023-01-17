 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
After playoff dud, Brady has a decision to make

Speculation into NFL legend Tom Brady's future began as soon as the final gun sounded Monday in a 31-14 loss to Dallas. The 45-year-old quarterback has not announced if he will return next season — or with whom.

January 17, 2023 - 1:32 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells in the end zone just prior to taking on the Dallas Cowboys Monday in Tampa. Photo by Dirk Shadd / Tis

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — If Tom Brady retires in the offseason, he’ll walk away following one of the worst playoff games of his career.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a tough night against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, tossing his first red-zone interception with the Buccaneers in a 31-14 loss that ended Tampa Bay’s up-and-down season Monday night.

Brady won’t be returning home to the Bay Area for a rematch against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. He may be going home for good, however.

