A’Ja Wilson, Aces on brink of WNBA title

A’ja Wilson has been the face of the Las Vegas Aces franchise ever since she was picked No. 1 in 2018.

She has lived up to that billing on and off the court, and now she has the team one victory away from the organization’s first WNBA championship. Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 2-0 heading into Game 3 against the Sun on Thursday night in Connecticut.

“She gets it. She understands leadership,” first-year Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “I was watching like everybody else was watching from afar. She’s got beast skills. She’s a beast human. She’s a good one. I’ll go to battle with her any day.”