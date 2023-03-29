AL Central teams face long odds in 2023

The Central divisions are often the most forgotten in Major League Baseball, and never was that more true than last year, when powerhouse teams on each coast (plus the Houston Astros, who of course play in the American League West) dominated the conversation and the star power.

And at least the NL Central has its classic Cardinals-Cubs rivalry. The AL Central, on the other hand? Well, it’s a tough child to love. But that doesn’t mean it’s without intrigue.

The Chicago White Sox had a brilliant season in 2021, winning 93 games and then returning the nucleus of that team last season. Injuries and some surprise regression cost the Pale Hose, however, and it was the Cleveland Guardians who fought off the White Sox and fast-fading Minnesota Twins to win the Central last season.