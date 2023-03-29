 | Wed, Mar 29, 2023
AL Central teams face long odds in 2023

Prognosticators don't have much faith that any of the American League Central teams will make much noise in the postseason, although Cleveland, Chicago and Minnesota are given the best odds to win the division crown in 2023.

March 29, 2023 - 1:26 PM

The Kansas City Royals are banking on youngsters like Bobby Witt Jr., left, and M.J. Melendez in 2023. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

The Central divisions are often the most forgotten in Major League Baseball, and never was that more true than last year, when powerhouse teams on each coast (plus the Houston Astros, who of course play in the American League West) dominated the conversation and the star power.

And at least the NL Central has its classic Cardinals-Cubs rivalry. The AL Central, on the other hand? Well, it’s a tough child to love. But that doesn’t mean it’s without intrigue.

The Chicago White Sox had a brilliant season in 2021, winning 93 games and then returning the nucleus of that team last season. Injuries and some surprise regression cost the Pale Hose, however, and it was the Cleveland Guardians who fought off the White Sox and fast-fading Minnesota Twins to win the Central last season.

