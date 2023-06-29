 | Thu, Jun 29, 2023
AL, NL Central lagging in smaller markets

No team from either division ranked among the top 12 major league payrolls on opening day this season, but five of them fell in the bottom 10 — Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Kansas City and Milwaukee. No Central team has cracked the top 5 since the Cubs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

By

Sports

June 29, 2023 - 2:26 PM

The Kansas City Royals are banking on youngsters like Bobby Witt Jr., left, and M.J. Melendez in 2023. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians have been below .500 since late April. The Cincinnati Reds top the NL Central standings while on an 86-win pace.

Welcome to life in baseball’s two weakest divisions, where even the best teams struggle to win more games than they lose.

Cleveland (39-40) overtook the Minnesota Twins (40-42) in the AL Central standings on Wednesday, but the Guardians would be dead last if they played in the AL East. This is the first time in 15 years that an entire division has been below .500 this late in a season.

