Alabama rallies to beat Furman

Herbert Jones scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and Alabama rallied to beat Furman 83-80 on Tuesday night.

December 16, 2020 - 9:32 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Herbert Jones scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and Alabama rallied to beat Furman 83-80 on Tuesday night.

Alabama (4-2) led for just 77 seconds, taking the upper hand on James Rojas’ 3-pointer to give the Crimson Tide a 79-76 advantage before a raucous but reduced crowd of roughly 1,500.

Furman’s Jalen Slawson missed a 3-pointer following a Paladins timeout. Jones followed with a runner in the lane with 35 seconds to go to seal it for Alabama.

