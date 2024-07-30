All-starlets

Iola’s 8-and-under girls all-star team went 4-1 at a tournament of all-star players hosted by Chanute July 15-18 against others from Chanute, Independence, Coffeyville and Labette. Iola defeated Indy, 20-16, lost to Coffeyville, 9-8, before routing Independence, 17-7, Labette, 25-12, and then 22-10 over Coffeyville to avenge their only loss and win the championships.

Team members are, front row from left, Aubrey Buck, Quincy Whitworth, Harper Robb, Evalin Sigg, Timberlynn Chapman and Braylee Bartholomew; second row, Chloe Pulley, Henlee Hesse, Shakyia Trester, Quinn Trammell, Emery Sigg and Viviana Vargas-Garcia; and back row, coaches Jacob Rhoads, Bradley Hesse and John Sigg.

